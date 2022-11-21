Hyderabad (Telangana): On November 14, the country was shocked to find a 28-year-old youth severing the body of his girlfriend into 35 parts and disposing it off in several parts of Delhi obviously questioning the sensitivity of the younger generation but in the last seven days there were several dots of love blooming even in the farthest corner of the nation instilling our faith in the belief that we are not enisled in this sea of life but are parts of a single continent.

When Aaftab Amin Poonawala was trying to rub out the evidences his four years of relationship with Shraddha Walkar- washing away the bloodstains and busy removing her body parts, nearly at the same time in the farthest corner of the nation in a non-descript village of Assam an unknown lad Bitupan Tamuli was getting married to his dead girlfriend- Prarthana Bora- who died in a sudden illness in a hospital in Guwahati.

The 27-year-old youth, after smearing vermillion on the forehead of the dead girl, put a white garland around the neck of the girl lying down on the floor. The youth then took another garland-touched her several parts and then wore it-marking the ritual to complete the process of marriage. If Aftab was trying to wipe away the traces of love, Bitupan was trying to perpetuate his eight years of relationship.

If the Aftab-Shraddha love story depicts a harrowing tale of betrayal and subterfuge, then the Aindrila-Sabyasachi love story from West Bengal is a short-lived anecdote of care and affection. The 26-year-old Bengali actor sat beside his 24-year-old actor girlfriend Aindrila Sharma in the hospital for the last 20 days when she was trying to recover from multiple strokes. Chowdhury not only deleted their photos from his social media account deactivated his facebook profile after Aindrila died on Sunday afternoon.

This is not the first time but the promising actor stood beside his girlfriend when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and extended all kinds of support till she was cured in May this year. However, in November she had a cerebral stroke followed by multiple cardiac attacks from which she couldn’t recover.

Every death is a date but some dates stay alive for people like Biputan or Sabyasachi who still believe – 'Love is not love/Which alters when it alteration finds'. There will people like Aftab and Prince who fiddle on deaths but when “the moon their hollows lights… The nightingales divinely sing; And lovely notes, from shore to shore, Across the sounds and channels pour—…” the purity in the death of Aindrila or Prarthana make us believe that – 'We were parts of a single continent!'