Belagavi: The Karnataka state government is all set to table Anti-Conversion Bill in Belagavi Winter Session -2021 which begins from today. Now, the govt is making arrangements to prohibit Love Jihad in the state. Minister of Energy & Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar addressed the media regarding the same.

Speaking at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, he said, "BJP had earlier said that the Anti-Cow Slaughter Law would be enforced and we succeeded in doing it. Now we are going to pass Anti-Conversion Bill. We will also enforce Love Jihad Prohibition Act in the coming days,"

"In fact, religious conversion was opposed by Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda. Now, we are bringing this law. I don't know why Congress is opposing it. Religious conversion is taking place for different reasons but it has lot of disadvantages. This law is not being targeted at just one community. Congress should come forward to discuss this issue & we are ready for the debate," he said.

However, Home Minister Araga Jaganendra contradicted Sunil Kumar and said Love Jihad Act will not be tabled. "We are ready to table Anti-Conversion Bill in Belagavi Session but there is no proposal of Love Jihad Prohibition Act as of now. I don't know on what basis Minister Sunil Kumar made this statement. We are going to table Anti-Conversion Bill which is a very important bill and opposition parties have the right to ask about any issue,' he added.

