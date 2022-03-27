Bareilly: The police have arrested a youth in Bareilly who allegedly changed his name, befriended a minor, and raped her on the pretext of marriage. On the complaint of the relatives of the minor girl, the police registered a case against the accused Asif under relevant sections, arrested him, and sent him to jail.

Superintendent of Police Rural Rajkumar Agrawal said, "a case was registered in Faridpur Kotwali for raping a minor girl and forcing her to convert. The accused Asif has been arrested and sent to jail. The matter is being investigated." According to the sources, a minor girl from the Faridpur police station area from Bareilly met Asif with a fake name.

According to the father of the girl, the young man befriended the minor girl and raped her on the pretext of marriage. The family alleges that the youth kept on pressurizing the girl to change her religion. The girl reached home and told her ordeal to her family members following which the family members demanded action against the accused Asif in Bareilly's Faridpur Kotwali.

