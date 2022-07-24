Simdega (Jharkhand): A young man named Naeem Mian in the Simdega district of Jharkhand, pretending to be a Hindu, fell in love with a girl and sexually abused her on the pretext of marriage. Not only this, but the accused also raped the minor sister of his girlfriend and started harassing both the sisters by making a video. Regarding this alleged love jihad case, the victim lodged a complaint against the accused with the police pleading for justice.

The case of alleged love jihad in Simdega has come to light. In this regard, according to information received from Kavita Mandal, the woman police station in-charge, Naeem Mian, a resident of Matrameta village located under Thethaitangar Police Station area, changed his name to a Hindu having been in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend for the past five years and kept on sexually abusing his girlfriend on the pretext of marriage. When the girl became pregnant, the young man started refusing to marry, revealing his real identity to his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Naeem Mian raped his girlfriend's minor sister and started blackmailing her by making a video of her. This upset both the sisters. BJP District President Laxman Badaik came to know about the incident. Immediately, he met the family members of the victim and made the girl approach the women's police station and lodge a complaint against the young man who wronged her. With the efforts of the Simdega BJP, the victim reached the Mahila Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Regarding this, the woman police station in-charge said that the police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused. She further stated that he will soon be in the custody of the police.