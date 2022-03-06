Madurai: In a macabre incident, a man killed his son-in-law's father in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. According to police, Sivaprasath, the son of Ramachandran, a resident of Thidir Nagar, fell in love with a girl, who stays in the same area.

As they both belong to different communities, the girl's family and relatives had been opposing the marriage. However, they eloped and got married on March 4. On learning about the wedding, girl's father Sadaiyaandi in a fit of rage murdered the bridegroom's father at Madurai Periyar bus stand.

On receiving information, police arrived at the spot and sent the body to the government hospital for autopsy. Sadaiyaandi was arrested by the police and the interrogation is going on.

