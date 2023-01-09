Bengaluru: A recent statistical record of crimes in Karnataka has clarified that love and crime go hand in hand more often than we can imagine. The record shows an exponential growth in the number of crimes that revolve around the abstract concept that 'love' is. Be it extramarital affairs, unrequited love, inter-religion or inter-faith marriages -- the spectrum of reasons go far and wide.

Recorded from 2018, the crimes triggered by such cases shows an alarming increase in numbers. In the last four years, a total of 215 murders committed involved love affairs as the chief murder motif -- which is to say an average of 43 people were killed each year because of love-driven crimes. With 60 murders committed in 2018 and 2020 each, the number rose exponentially in the next two years despite the unprecedented pandemic that the country entered into and is still struggling to get out of.

Second on the list are suicides. Mane men, women, and even children have resorted to killing themselves either because their marriage was not working well or their partner left them high and dry amid a love affair. Maximum in this category chose to kill themselves over facing rejection from the person they loved.

Also read: British Indian doctor saves man's life twice on 10-hr London to Bengaluru flight

Acid attacks, the heinous crime that is still rampant across the country, come third on the list. Mostly men, who were turned down by the women of their interest, resorted to brutal crime to 'avenge' their feelings. Many of them have been caught, while many still walk the streets free after they ruin a woman's face and her entire life. Some men also try to kill themselves after they launch an attack -- probably with an 'if I die, you ie too' approach.

While love still remains to be a crucial part of human emotions and keeps the world intact, it has its own ills. The statistics do not categorize the age category most likely to be affected by this kind of a crime, the officials have said that it's among the youngsters who seem to make impulsive decisions and act on a whim when it comes to intense emotions like love and passion. The officials also recommend self-defense training for young women and behavioral training for men who generally get involved in such crimes.