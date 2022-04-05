Kapurthala (Punjab): It is said that love knows no boundaries. Lovepreet Singh Lovely of Fatudhinga village in Kapurthala Punjab and Mem Stewart, who travelled all the way from the US to marry him, have proved the same once again.

Lovepreet had befriended Stewart about a year ago on Facebook which ultimately ended up in the couple's marriage. Stewart recently arrived in Fatudhinga village to a rousing welcome by Lovepreet's family. The couple got married at Gurdwara Sahib in Fatudhiga according to the Sikh custom. Although the two face the language barrier, Lovepreet is hopeful that they will be able to overcome that too.

For Stewart, she said that she too had to face many difficulties in coming to India from the USA, but she did not give up and she “crossed seven seas to reach her love”. A video of the wedding rituals and Stewart later mingling well with the family does not give any impression of strangers getting married and looks like a typical Punjabi wedding.

