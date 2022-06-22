Farrukhabad: Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, a man from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh has married a woman from across the border after the two connected through Facebook. Mohammad Jamal, an embroidery artist from Farrukhabad became friends with Pakistani national Iram three years ago through Facebook and WhatsApp which later fructified into a relationship.

Much to the couple's delight, the families of the two also gave their consent for the marriage. The family members of Mohammad Jamal left for Pakistan on 7 June and reached there on the 10th. The wedding ceremony took place in Garibabad, Karachi on June 17. Talking to ETV Bharat, Mohammad Jamal's father Alimuddin said that after he came to know about the relationship, the girl's father Shahzad turned out to be their distant relative, and the families agreed to the marriage.

Jamal's mother could not attend the marriage due to ill health. Alimuddin said that they are currently preparing for the reception of the bride in Farrukhabad. Iram has been granted a temporary visa for now which will be valid for a year and extendable by six months to 3 years. An application for permanent citizenship can be made on behalf of the woman under the Special Marriage Act. Citizenship is granted by the Ministry of External Affairs on completion of all formalities.