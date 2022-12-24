Chandigarh: Now, the people of Haryana will have to bear with one more loudspeaker. The State government has decided to wake up school students with announcements on public address system. The students of Classes 10 and 12 of government schools will have to wake up early in the morning listening to announcements.

The loudspeakers already installed at gurdwaras, mosques and temples double up as 'alarm clocks' for them. The latest one will be one more addition. Announcements will be made from loudspeakers for rising early in the morning to take up lessons as well as preparations for the forthcoming Board exams of secondary and higher secondary classes.

Besides, in a circular issued by the Directorate School Education, instructions have been given to heads of the different Haryana government schools to categorize students in three sections and focus on upping their performances as just less than seventy days are left for the upcoming Board exams.

The notification further stated that categorize students into the first group of high performers, then those securing 50 percent and above marks and the remaining those securing 35 percent or pass marks will come under the third category. Apart from this, daily, weekly and fortnightly tests should be taken so as to evaluate the performances of these students before they will be taking the Board exams.