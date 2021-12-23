Bengaluru: In a rare move, Karnataka Police have started removing loudspeakers from mosques at Siddapur in Bengaluru.

A public interest petition (PIL) was filed recently in the High Court against the use of loudspeakers in mosques. The petitioner claimed that people are affected by noise pollution caused by loudspeakers in the area that comes under the jurisdiction of Sampigehalli Police station.

The High Court ruled in favour of the petitioner and directed the authorities to remove the loud speakers from all the mosques in the area. To begin with, the police removed loudspeakers from a mosque in Siddapur ward on Thursday.

The court had ordered that loudspeakers should not be used on normal days except on special days. Sampigehalli Police have already issued a notice to all the mosques that come under its jurisdiction, regarding the court order. In coming days, the police are expected to remove all the loudspeakers from the mosques.