Mumbai: In the all-party meeting headed by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday, the minister said there was no provision for the state government to either install or remove loudspeakers and the law is the same for everyone.

"If the Centre takes a decision on this at a national level and is implemented, then there will be uniformity on this in all states," the home minister said. The meeting was called to formulate guidelines amid the loudspeaker issue still rife in the state and the orders passed by the Supreme Court earlier regarding the matter.

Against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's absence at the meeting, the BJP boycotted it and sought to know whether the state home minister has any authority to make decisions regarding the issue in the absence of the CM. The party further demanded Supreme Court's guidelines (on loudspeakers) be followed strictly.

Apart from the BJP, MNS leader Raj Thackeray also took a pass at the meeting, though it was his ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques that had flared up the controversy. Meanwhile, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government is taking a "Hitler approach" to the situation. "We will prefer struggle over dialogue. This has become our mindset, so we have decided to boycott the meeting," said the former Maharashtra CM.

Walse further said that the issue of 'Azaan' was also discussed in the meeting. Talking to reporters after the meeting, he said if a stand is taken against one community, its consequences on other communities also need to be considered. "When a stand is taken (against) a particular community, its consequences on other communities, religious events are also imperative. There are bhajans, kirtans, aartis in villages, which will also be affected," he said. He asserted that the all-party meeting concluded that the government should and would take all steps to maintain law and order in the state and work accordingly.

The Supreme Court had given a decision on the use (regulations) of loudspeakers in 2005. Subsequently, other courts have also given rulings in this regard. Speaking in regards to this, the Maharashtra Home Minister said the state government came out with some GRs (government resolutions) and circulars on the use of loudspeakers and the permission for their usage including the timings and decibel limits. "The loudspeakers are used in the state based on those regulations. There is no provision that the government can decide on installing or removing loudspeakers. Those who have installed loudspeakers, those who use it, will have to take care of the regulation, and it applies across the nation, to everyone" he said.

Further giving a stern message, Patil said that the police are expected to take action against those who violate the law. Fadnavis said that earlier we would stay awake the entire Navratri, play garba and bhajans. "Be it Ganesh Chaturthi, there would be events till midnight. The moment the Supreme Court barred the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm, we strictly followed it. We only use it on 15 days on which relaxation is allowed," he added.

