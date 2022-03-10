New Delhi: The ruling BJP is clearly heading towards forming the second consecutive government in Manipur with the party winning 31 seats in the 60 member House. While Congress lost ground in the state, parties like Janata Dal-United (JDU), National Peoples Party (NPP) and Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) have sprung surprises in the Manipur election this year.

While the Janta Dal-United won six seats, Meghalaya's ruling party NPP won eight seats. Similarly, the NPF has secured five seats followed by Kuki Peoples' Alliance (KPA) who had won two seats and three Independents also winning the poll battle this time.

Congress, which ruled Manipur for three consecutive terms from 2002 till 2017, and was the main Opposition party in Manipur, was reduced to mere five seats this time.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that BJP is going to form the next government in the state, on its own this time. Although Singh is open to accommodating NPF in the next government, he is, however, averse to having NPP as a partner in the next government. Both NPF and NPP are partners of the present government in Manipur led by the BJP.

"We are going to form the government on our own this time," said the Chief Minister after receiving his winning certificate on Thursday.

Assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 28 and on March 5 and it recorded 89.3 percent polling amid violence in both phases. Three persons were killed and several injured during both the phases of elections, one shot by armed miscreants while two others shot by security forces.

Also read: BJP will form government on its own in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

While the prominent winners from the BJP in the Manipur election this time includes Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Heingang constituency), Speaker of the assembly Y Khemchand Singh (from Singjamei constituency), Ministers including Thongam Biswajit Singh from Thongju constituency and Minister Vungzagin Valte from Thanlon constituency. BJP candidate S Rajen Singh from Lamsang constituency and three-time MLA from Wangoi constituency Oinam Lukhoi Singh, however, lost the elections despite high voltage campaigns.

In the Congress camp, while former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh won the elections, other prominent candidates like former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam Gangemi (Nunba constituency), Moirangthem Okendro (Heirok constituency), N Loken Singh (Nambol constituency) and TN Haokip (Saikot) lost the elections. Moirangthem Okendro was also one of the richest candidates in the fray this time.

Prominent NPP candidate and former minister Yumnam Joykumar lost in Uripok constituency followed by L Jayantakumar Singh in Keishamthong constituency.

While JDU candidates including former DGP of Manipur LM Khaute won, former state Chief Secretary Oinam Nabakishor lost the election. Prominent JDU candidate and super cop Thounaojam Brinda had also lost from the Yaiskul constituency. Nishikanta Sapam, who was denied a ticket from Keishamthom by BJP, however, sprang a surprise by winning as an Independent candidate.