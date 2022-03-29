New Delhi: Losses to the tune of Rs 122.01 crore took place due to frauds related to debit and credit cards and internet banking in the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, Minister of State (Mos), Finance, Bhagwat Karad informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The MoS, in his written reply, referred to RBI data, based on the date of reporting by the public sector and private sector banks.

According to the data provided by the Minister, the incidents of such frauds in 2019-20 involved Rs 194.39 crore while those which took place in 2020-21 involved Rs 195.8 crore. He further stated that the steps taken by the Union Government to raise awareness against cybercrimes include dissemination of messages on cyber-crime through short message service (SMS), radio campaigns and publicity on prevention of cyber-crime and cyber safety tips through social media accounts of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Steps such as publishing a handbook for adolescents/students, publishing Information Security Best practices for government officials, organising cyber safety and security awareness weeks in association with States and Union territories, conducting electronic-banking awareness and training (e-BAAT) programmes by RBI focussed, inter alia, on awareness about frauds and risk mitigation.

