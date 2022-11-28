Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The Vice-president of BJP's women's cell, Jaiganj Mandal, in Aligarh district of UP, Ruby Asif Khan, expressed her happiness when she heard 'Jai Sri Ram slogans at a gathering. Pleased over the incident, BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan said, "This gives the impression that peace and brotherhood have been gaining a stronghold in the country. Ultimately we were part of the Sanatana Dharma. We belonged to Sanatana Dharma by birth, but later embraced Islam."

Ruby Khan says, Lord Sri Ram is our prophet

Earlier, we all were Hindus and later we were converted to Islam. When a person comes to this world or is born, he or she is Hindu by birth, but later changed to Muslim community. Lord Sri Ram is our prophet. The brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims should continue. We all are one. There should be no discrimination on the basis of religion, she added.