Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): The Raigarh Tehsil Office recently issued a notice in regards to possession of land and pond in the area to around 10 persons, one of which is Lord Shiva himself. The notice, issued against a petition filed by Sudha Rajwade, warns of a fine of Rs 10,000 and eviction from possession of the said land if the listed people fail to be present for the hearing of the matter to be held on March 25.

"The act is unauthorized under Section 248 of Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code 1959. For this, you can be evicted from the occupied land by being punished with a fine of up to Rs 10,000," the notice reads.

Sudha Rajwade, who is a resident of ward number 25, had filed a petition in the Bilaspur High Court, accusing 16 people including the Shiv temple, of occupying government land. The matter was heard in the High Court, wherein the court had ordered the state government and the Tehsildar's office to launch a probe. The officer of the Tehsil office also reportedly formed an investigation team and investigated the matter for over three days.

In the notice issued post investigation, the Shiva temple is listed on the sixth number in the list of occupiers. While the Shiva Temple is reportedly a public entity, the notice has not been addressed to the trustee, manager, or priest of the temple, but directly to Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, Naib Tehsildar Raigarh has fixed the date of hearing in the court on 25 March 2022.

A similar incident had come to light in the Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, wherein another Shiva temple was named in the notice issued by the Irrigation Department in relation to the removal of illegal occupation on a service road on the side of a canal. A reply has been sought in the notice within a week, while the notice mentioning God himself has become a matter of discussion in Janjgir too.

