Varanasi : Devotees of Lord Shiva are observing a special 2-day fast on Wednesday and Thursday to attain the compassion of the deity. Eminent astrologer Vimal Jain said that the Pradosh fast comes twice every month. This fast is observed on the day of Vyas Trayodashi during the Pradosh period of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi falls at the end of sunset and at the beginning of the night. After sunset, this fast is kept for three Muhurtas. There is a worship of Lord Shiva in the evening Pradosh Kaal. Astrologer Vimal Jain said that this month, Pradosh fast has been kept on the 24th of August i.e. Wednesday.

Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will be on 24th August, Wednesday at 8.31 am which will remain till 10.38 am on the next day, August 25, Thursday. The time of Pradosh Kaal is considered to be 48 minutes or 72 minutes from sunset. The fasting person is supposed to wear clean clothes after taking bath again in the evening while remaining fast for the whole day.

After that, worship of Lord Shiva should be done in Pradosh Bela facing east or north direction. On the day of the fast, the fasting person should not sleep during the day and should avoid blasphemy and pointless conversation. Astrologer Vimal Jain said that, after getting up in Brahma Muhurta early in the morning and retiring from all daily activities and fasting after bathing, meditating, and worshiping.

He said that worship of Lord Shiva should be done according to Panchopchar, Dashopchar, or Shodashopachar during the Pradosh period. After anointing Lord Shiva, he should be worshiped with an incense lamp by offering clothes, Yagyopaveet, jewelry, Belpatra, Kaner, Datura, Madar, Ritupuspa, Naivedya, etc, Jain said. If Shiva devotees worship Lord Shiva by applying ashes and tilak on their forehead, then the worship becomes fruitful soon, he added.

To get the special compassion of Lord Shiva, one should read or listen to the story of Pradoshavrata described in Skanda Purana, said Jain. Pradosh fasting removes all the defects of life and there is an increase in happiness and good fortune, he said. According to astrologer Vimal Jain, each day's Pradosh Vrat has a different significance.

Like, Ravi Pradosh for age, health, happiness, and prosperity, Soma Pradosh for peace and protection, Bhum Pradosh for freedom from debt, Budh Pradosh for the fulfillment of desires, Guru Pradosh for victory and attainment of a goal, Shukra Pradosh for health, good luck and fulfillment of wishes. There is a practice to observe 11 Pradosh Vrat or fast on all Trayodashi Tithis of the year or Pradosh Vrat for the fulfillment of desired wishes for the attainment of son's happiness, Jain said.