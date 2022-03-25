Raigarh (Chhattisgarh): In the illegal land and pond possession case in Raigarh, Lord Shiva himself was compelled to be present at the court as per the notice issued by the Raigarh Tehsil Office in the case. Lord Shiva was amusingly one of the listed illegal occupiers in the notice issued to 9 others apart from the Shiva temple. All the 9 people reached the Tehsil Court premises on the date of hearing on Friday with the 10th occupier - the Shivalinga idol that they carried in an autorickshaw along.

The notice, issued against a petition filed by a resident of ward no 25 here named Sudha Rajwade, warned the listed occupiers against a fine of Rs 10,000 and eviction from possession of the said land if they fail to show up for the hearing to be held on March 25. The petition was originally filed at the Bilaspur High Court, accusing 16 people including the Shiva temple, of occupying government land. The High Court heard the matter and had ordered the state government and the Tehsildar's office to launch a probe.

A Shiva temple in the area, which is reportedly a public entity, was listed as the 6th number in the list of occupiers. Surprisingly, the notice was not addressed to the trustee, manager, or priest of the temple, but directly to Lord Shiva. The notice was abided by, though the hearing was not concluded entirely today. Naib Tehsildar Vikrant Rathore left the Tehsil office citing important work in the rural area, on seeing the people who had arrived with God in the muscle. A notice declaring the next hearing date over the matter on April 13 was reportedly pasted on the notice board after people arrived with Lord Shiva here.

God himself will be expected yet again to be present at the court, lest there shall be a fine of Rs 10,000 he has to cough up.

Also read: Lord Shiva gets notice for illegal possession of land in Raigarh