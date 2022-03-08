New Delhi: Hundreds of people in Delhi are rushing to a Shiva temple in Wazirabad area where devotees claim that idol of Lord Nandi 'drinks' milk. Many devotees reached the temple to witness what they called 'god's miracle'.

Devotees say they have heard about the 'miracle' before as well but this was the first time they encountered it. "When we put a spoon full of milk near Lord Nandi's mouth, the milk slowly vanishes. The priest's wife has also heard about the miracle before but after witnessing this, she considers herself lucky. The priest also said that this is the indication of God's existence and the Atheists are wrong," one of the devotees said.

Though people also believe that the stones become dry during summers, and the sculpture absorbs water or any liquid, devotees consider it 'a miracle of God'.