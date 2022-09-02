Mumbai: Lord Ganesha's idol installed by Gowd Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Seva Mandal was adorned with 66 kg of 22-carat gold and 295 kg of silver. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious festivals in Maharashtra. On top of that, GSB Seva Mandal leads in flaunting the costliest set-up in Mumbai.

Shedding light on the details of the idol, Amit pal, Trustee, GSB Seva Mandal, said, "The idol of Lord Ganesh was decorated with 66 kg of gold and 295 kg of silver, which have been donated by the devotees." Decorated with gold and silver, the GSB Seva Mandal idol has broken all previous records of insurance. It is learnt that pandals take insurance coverage for idols, which are made of precious metals like gold and silver. The famous GSB Seva Mandal is a non-profit organisation registered in 1951.