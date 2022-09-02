Bundi (Rajasthan): Robbers on Friday, dismembered an 80-year-old woman's leg to rob of her silver anklet while the elderly woman was sleeping in the Nainwa area of ​​the district. The robbers also tried to suffocate the elderly woman which made her unconscious. According to the police, the woman was alone at home when the robbers broke into the house.

The elderly woman's son, Tulsiram Saini who found the lady, in the dreadful situation rushed her to the district hospital and she was referred to Kota for further treatment. According to the CI Babulal Meena, the elderly woman is identified as Uchbi Bai and the police are looking out for the accused as the police have lodged an FIR against the unknown accused.

Meanwhile, former minister Prabhu Lal Saini has condemned the brutal incident with the 80-year-old old woman in Nainwa, Bundi. "There is both anger and fear among the people of the area after the incident. Now, there is a demand for the arrest of the criminals at the earliest," he said. On the other hand, the National President of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Jat has demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot take effective action in the incident "the government should take care of the treatment of the victim and give a message to the society," he demanded