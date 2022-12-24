Hyderabad: "The dead will be waiting because a crime buried without justice is never laid to rest," says an adage. Truly, many innocent people were brutally murdered for no fault of theirs in 2022, which left a gory mark, as the murders of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and Shraddha Walker shook the nation as they are heinous crimes as normal human beings cannot fathom the way the brutal killings were carried out.

From chopping off the body parts to a sexual pervert consuming them, beheading a tailor for supporting a BJP leader’s contentious remarks against the Prophet to the blasts in Coimbatore and Mangaluru--the murders of Punjabi singer and social media influencer-turned-politician and more--we have seen them all in 2022. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, India recorded an average of 86 rapes daily and 49 offences against women per hour in 2021.

Shraddha Walker's murder becomes a reference point for similar crimes

Shradha-like murder became a ‘kicker’ for every other news report where the victim has been chopped into pieces after being killed by the perpetrator(s). The incident sent shivers down the spines of many and several of those who were empathetic wondered how one could be so cruel. Aaftab Poonawala was arrested for killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker. He reportedly strangled her to death. Sawed her body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in various parts of the capital, before he purchased a freezer to safely store the body parts. The killing came to light after a missing complaint was lodged with the Mumbai police by Shraddha’s father.

A sexual pervert, two accomplices, two victims & cannibalism

No faith can save us in exchange for human sacrifice or cannibalism. This was unfathomable for the couple, who were lured into this by a pervert in Kerala.

The couple mutilated and killed the women in a ritualistic "human sacrifice" to get rich quickly and have even eaten the flesh of their victims-Roselin and Padma, who were tied up and tortured before they were strangled. Their breasts were chopped off and the blood was allowed to ooze out. One of the bodies was cut into 56 pieces and the body parts were found in three pits. The main accused Muhammad Shafi, a sadist and sexual pervert, lured the women to the house of Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila, who were struggling with financial issues.

Beheading Udaipur tailor to avenge insult to Prophet

A duo was arrested for beheading Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal for extending support to a remark against the Prophet on June 28, hours after the murder. The assailants identified as Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammad videographed the killing and circulated the video on social media, which was aimed at creating panic and terror. The duo in the video said that the killing was 'to avenge the insult to Islam'. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the party for the contentious remark, found support in many quarters. Kanhaiya Lal was one among them. His support came through a Facebook post, which ended up in losing his life.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The 27-year-old was also associated with the Congress party and was travelling, along with his two friends in a jeep when he was waylaid and attacked. His security cover was temporarily withdrawn a day before the incident. Shooters rained bullets on the vehicle and 30 empty shells have been recovered from the attack site. The murder appears to have been a fallout of a gang war. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the killing. Brar had executed the plan to kill Moose Wala to avenge the killing of Middukhera. Youth Akali leader Middukhera was killed in 2021. The name of Shaganpreet Singh, said to be Moose Wala's manager, had come up in connection with Middukhera's killing.

TikTok fame Sonali Phogat dies under mysterious circumstances

On August 23, the BJP leader Sonali Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Goa, with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink. The former TikTok star, who also participated in the reality TV show Big Boss came to Goa with her two male aides Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh a day before the incident. Multiple video footage from the restaurant showed the social media influencer dancing with Sangwan. One showed Phogat staggering and being escorted out of the restaurant by her aides. Police had said her aides reportedly laced the water with some drugs and forced Phogat to drink it. They said Phogat was administered methamphetamine and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom. While doctors say the death was caused due to a cardiac arrest, the family blamed her aides for murdering her. CBI had charge-sheeted her aides on charges of murder.

Deepavali eve explosion in Tamil Nadu, cooker blast in Karnataka

The twin incidents were reported in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in different timelines but have one common thread, which is to terrorise the people. On October 23, a-29-year old Jameesha Mubeen was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he was travelling in. Mubeen is suspected to have played a key role in a conspiracy bid to carry out sabotage activities here. As much as 75 kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate, were seized from the residence of Mubeen. About a month later, a pressure cooker blast was reported in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. Mohammed Shariq, who was carrying the cooker, and autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojari were injured. Days later, photos of Shariq holding aloft a pressure cooker with circuit wires, which is believed to have been 'the bomb', which went off while he was transporting it on November 19. Shariq sustained 45% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Ankita Bhandari was killed after she refused “extra service” to VIP

On September 24, the body of Ankita Bhandari (19) was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara Resort in the Ganga Bhogpur area of Pauri district near Rishikesh, was allegedly pushed into the Chilla canal by the resort's operator Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, in September.

The police had claimed that she was murdered for allegedly refusing to provide "extra service" to a VIP. Pulkit Arya is the son of the former state BJP leader. Following a public outcry over the killing, the State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi to probe into the case.

A roll call of a few more brutal crimes

In Bhagalpur, the Bihar police arrested Shakil Miyan (62) for the murder of Neelam Devi (45) on December 8. The suspect had cut the woman’s limbs, ears and breasts after the murder.

In Delhi, a mother-son duo was arrested on November 28 for killing a man. The victim Anjan Das was given sleeping pills and his throat was slit and blood drained before they chopped his body parts and stored them in a refrigerator, strikingly similar to Shraddha’s murder.

On August 7, Preeti Sharma was arrested by the Delhi police while she was carrying her boyfriend's body in a suitcase. The victim was identified as Feroz and her live-in partner. His throat was slit by a razor by Preeti Sharma.

On August 5, the Karnataka police arrested Siddalingappa (35) and his lover Chandrakala, two months after they murdered two women. The duo disposed of the corpses after chopping them into two and dumped them in water canals in different locations.