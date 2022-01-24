New Delhi/Ghaziabad: There was a huge uproar when Loni Nagar Palika chairperson Ranjita Dhama came live on Facebook and threatened to commit suicide while levelling allegations against Loni's BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar. She accused the BJP MLA of conspiring to get her nomination papers cancelled. She threatened to end her life, along with her two daughters in front of the Chief Minister's residence, if her nomination papers were rejected.

Recently, Ranjita Dhama resigned from BJP and filed a nomination as an independent candidate from the Loni Assembly seat. She came live on Facebook and alleged that BJP candidate Nandkishore Gurjar was trying to get their nomination papers cancelled.

Ranjita Dhama is the chairperson of Loni Municipal Council and recently quit BJP as the party has given a ticket to Nandkishore Gurjar from Loni. She had already warned that if BJP does not allot her a ticket in Loni, she will leave the party. Later, she also said that if she does not get the ticket, then Nandkishore Gurjar should not be given the ticket because she accused him of sending her husband to jail by implication him in a false case.

For this reason, Ranjita Dhama filed her nomination as an independent candidate and asserted that she entered the fray to defeat Nandkishore Gurjar. Meanwhile, Nandkishore Gurjar, who is always hogging the limelight for his statements, refuted her allegations.

