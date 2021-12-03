Dantewada (Chattisgarh): More than 700 Naxalites have taken Covid-19 vaccines in the Dantewada of Chattisgarh. Speaking to ETV Bharat on Thursday Pajjo alias Sanju Madvi who surrendered during the day made the revelation.

He also said that Covid-19 vaccines were supplied to them from Andhra Pradesh. Medicines were also supplied to them from Andhra Pradesh. Pajjo said that he was treated by doctors South Division of Naxalites.

He also said senior Naxalite leaders have doubts about the vaccines and medicines from Chattisgarh due to which they prefer bringing vaccines and medicines from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During the second wave of Covid-19, the senior Naxalite leaders of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana had supplied the vaccine in large quantities to Narayanpur, Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur areas of Chhattisgarh. Pozza said that many Naxalites including Hidma, Sujata, Vikas, Raghu have received both doses of Corona vaccine.

Pozza told Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav that Naxalite Raghu is in-charge of the South Bastar division on whom there is a reward of Rs.25 lakhs is critically ill and probably suffering from Covid-19. Raghu's condition is such that he has to use a stick to walk.

Also Read: C'garh: 4 Naxals, including two who caused 5 police deaths in 2015, surrender

The Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav appealed to the corona-affected Naxalites to surrender as soon as possible under the Lone Varratu (homecoming) campaign so that the police and administration could provide the proper treatment.

Pajjo and Lakkhe alias Tulsi Madvi are a Naxalite couple who surrendered on Thursday. The couple was involved in the killing of 70 soldiers. Both had a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on them and were a member of the Palmed Area Committee. They were involved in 12 major incidents of South Bastar including the Tarrem encounter in 2021. They Surrendered in front of CRPF DIG Vinay Kumar Singh and SP Abhishek Pallav.