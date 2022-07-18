New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid protest by the Opposition over the issues of the Centre's short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath and price rise.

Opposition MPs trooped to the Well of the House as soon as it resumed at 2 pm. Soon after the Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on price rise and other issues. Leader of opposition in Loksabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury alleged that the house was not being allowed to run and he started protesting as soon as the proceedings began.

Soon after BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, allowed parliamentary papers to be laid on the table of the House and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill Opposition members resorted to slogan shouting in Well.

As the Opposition members continued shouting slogans, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day by Agarwal. Earlier in the day, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm so members could vote in the presidential poll.