New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the proceedings initiated by the Lokpal against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren on the basis of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint of "corruption" against the former Jharkhand chief minister. Justice Yashwant Varma noted that the 75-year-old politician's objection with respect to the maintainability of the proceedings were not dealt with by the anti-corruption authority.

Till the next date of listing, there shall be a stay on further proceedings pending before the Lokayukta. The (petitioner's) challenge to assumption of jurisdiction by respondent no 1 (Lokpal of India) has neither been answered nor dealt with (by the authority). The matter requires consideration, the judge said. (PTI)