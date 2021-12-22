New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament has come to an end with both houses being adjourned sine die, a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion on December 23.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have decided to cut short the schedules of both the Houses considering the incessant protests of the Opposition. Despite that, the government has pulled off a fruitful winter session.

As far as the productivity is concerned, Lok Sabha's numbers stood at 82 per cent whereas Rajya Sabha's stood at 39 pc, which is below the halfway mark of the lower House.

In 18 sittings Lok Sabha utilised around 83 hours in getting 11 major bills passed that include farm laws repeal bill, Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) bill, the election laws (amendment) bill, High Court Supreme Court judges (Amendment)Bill, and Delhi special police establishment (amendment) bill.

With 15 working days, the Rajya Sabha utilised 39 hours of business and passed 9 bills. Much of the time in the upper house was lost due to disruptions caused by opposition's protest.

Also read: Parliament adjourned sine die, RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu laments below potential functioning of House

Six bills were sent to the standing committee of the parliament including the Prohibition of child marriage (Amendment) Bill which was tabled on Tuesday by Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani amid opposition uproar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the upper house had passed the bill to link Aadhaar with voter ID, a day after the reform was approved in the Lok Sabha, through a voice vote amid opposition walkout.

Disruptions in the Lok Sabha led to the loss of 18 hours and 48 minutes of its business hours.

The suspension of 12 opposition MPs due to alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session, and the Lakhimpur Kheri carnage were among the major contentions of the Opposition.

The Winter session of Parliament had begun on 29 November and was scheduled to conclude on 23 December.