New Delhi: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, called on Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, in Parliament House, today. Both the leaders recalled civilizational and cultural ties between the two countries and emphasized on further strengthening of bilateral ties.

Birla hoped that Sirojiddin’s visit would strengthen the relations between the two countries. Observing that India is committed to strengthen democracy in the world, Birla called for enhanced parliamentary cooperation between India and Tajikistan through mutual visits, dialogue and sharing of best practices which will deepen the ties and strengthen democracy in the region.

Referring to capacity building measure for Members of Parliament in India, Birla mentioned that Lok Sabha has a robust training mechanism in the form of PRIDE. He urged the Tajik Foreign Minister to send Tajik parliamentarians and officials to India for capacity building.

Referring to mutual cooperation between the two countries during the Covid period, Lok Speaker noted that both the countries have successfully fought the pandemic and now are on the path of revival.

He said that many students from India are in Tajikistan for medical education. He appealed the Tajik Foreign Minister to ensure that Indian students get best possible medical education and practical training so that they could contribute to nation building and humanitarian cause in India.

Referring to the immense potential of tourism in India and Tajikistan, Birla emphasized that both the countries should tap this potential and promote tourism in the post Covid era. He said that India is committed to provide quality medical treatment at a cheaper price. He also appealed the Tajik Foreign Minister to take necessary steps so that the Tajik people could avail the medical and tourism facilities being provided by India.

Birla noted that there is an eagerness to learn Indian languages and yoga among people in Tajikistan. He highlighted the need to set up centers in the universities and educational institutions in Tajikistan to provide education in Indian languages and yoga.

H.E. Sirojiddin Muhriddin thanked Birla and expressed hope that both the countries and Parliaments will explore to revitalize institutional frameworks for beneficial cooperation.