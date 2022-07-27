New Delhi: With the passage of the Family Court Amendment Bill 2022 on Tuesday in the monsoon session of the Parliament, the family courts in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland have got statutory cover. Earlier, these courts were running without statutory provision. During the session, the members of the House discussed threadbare the speedy disposal of cases pending in different family courts in the country.

While tabling the bill on Monday, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, said it was brought for early resolution of disputes related to marriage and family issues by promoting mutual reconciliation. "The passage of the new amendment bill will help in providing statutory provision to existing family courts in Himachal and Nagaland," he added.

Although family courts in Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh have been functioning, they were running in the absence of any statutory provision. After the issuance of a notification in 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh government, three family courts were established in the state. Similarly in 2008, a notification was issued by the Nagaland government to set up two family courts in the state.

Advocate Mandeep Chandel of Himachal Pradesh High Court said that three family courts are already functioning in the state. "But some time ago, a technical issue related to law cropped up when a petition was filed in the High Court. After that, the urgency to provide statutory provisions to family courts in the country became all the more necessary. Now with the passing of the amendment Bill related to family courts in the Lok Sabha, it has got the required legal cover."