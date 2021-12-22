New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament has come to an end with both houses being adjourned sine die, a day ahead of its scheduled conclusion on December 23.

Earlier on Tuesday, the upper house had passed the bill to link Aadhaar with voter ID, a day after the reform was approved in the Lok Sabha, through a voice vote amid opposition protests.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed severe disruptions during the ongoing winter session over the suspension of 12 opposition MPs due to alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session.

There has been considerable ruckus in the Parliament over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident also.