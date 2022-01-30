NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha is gearing uo to hold the all-important first session of the year with all Covid-19 protocols already in place to avoid the further spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the deadly SarS-CoV-2 virus. The first session of a year, which is also known as the budget session, starts with the Presidential address to both the houses of Parliament and includes the presentation of the economic survey and the Union budget in the first part of the session which usually starts at January end and concludes sometime in February.

This year, the first part of the budget session is starting on Monday (January 31) and is likely to adjourn on Friday (February 11). The second leg of the budget session is likely to start on March 14 and likely to adjourn on April 8. While the Economic Survey will be laid on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

There will be a break from February 12, 2022, to March 13, 2022, during which the Parliamentary Standing Committees will examine Demands-for-Grants of different ministries and departments and prepare their reports. According to the provisional calendar, in all, there will be 29 sittings, 10 in the first part and 19 in the second part.

Lok Sabha Budget Session Programme

The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together on Monday at 11 in the morning. Half an hour after the President's Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of Business. The Economic Survey for 2021-22 will be laid by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha after the Presidential address and later she will also table a copy of the survey in the Rajya Sabha as well. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha. She is set to start her budget speech at 11 in the morning.

Lok Sabha Business Hours

In the first leg, the Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 PM . This five-hour schedule will be followed from Wednesday (February 2) to February 11 (Friday). Officials said during the first part of the session, Lok Sabha MPs will be accommodated in the Lok Sabha Chamber and its Galleries and the Rajya Sabha Chamber and its Galleries. However, press galleries of both houses will be reserved for the members of the media who will report the proceedings of the budget session.

There will be two major items of Business during the First Part of the Budget Session. These are a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address and General Discussion on Budget. The Government has tentatively fixed 4 days for Discussion on Motion of Thanks, from February 2 to February 4 and on February 7.

According to officials, during the first part of the session after the presentation of the Union Budget, 40 hours of normal time will be available for various businesses such as questions, private members’ business, discussion on motion of thanks, general discussion on union budget, among other things.

Keeping in view the threat posed by the Covid-19 virus which has killed more than 4,94,000 people in the country and more than 5.67 million people worldwide, elaborate arrangements have been made in the Lok Sabha Chamber and other parts of the Parliament House Complex.

Officials said in order to ensure the norms of social distancing, members will be allotted 282 seats in the Lok Sabha Chamber 148 seats in the Lok Sabha galleries (except Press Gallery) and 60 seats in the Rajya Sabha Chamber and 51 seats in the Rajya Sabha galleries. Arrangements have been made for vaccination and testing in the Complex for Members of Parliament and other visitors, they said.