New Delhi: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid ruckus by the Opposition over inflation and the suspension of MPs. Lok Sabha proceedings, however, resumed at 2 pm.

Earlier in the day both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid Opposition protests against price rise and other issues. While Lok Sabha was adjourned following protests by Opposition MPs against inflation, Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition protests against the suspension of MPs and other issues. Earlier in the day AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for 'unruly behaviour'.

Earlier Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon as opposition parties again sought to raise the issue of price rise and also the hooch tragedy in Gujarat. While Congress and other opposition parties wanted to raise the issue of rise in prices of essential items.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not allowed notices given by several members under Rule 267 as some of them can be taken up in the normal course of business. This wasn't acceptable to the opposition which started raising the issues following which Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.

As for Lok Sabha the proceedings were also adjourned till 12 noon earlier in the day following opposition protests over price rise and GST rate hike. When the House assembled at 11 am, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed a parliamentary delegation from Mozambique which is here to witness the proceedings.

As the Speaker ended his speech highlighting India-Mozambique cordial relations and started the Question Hour, opposition members trooped into the Well, carrying anti-govt placards and shouting slogans. Birla appealed to the MPs to go back to their seats and cooperate to run the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come back to the House after a full recovery from a recent bout of illness, and that the government was ready to start a debate on price rise. He said the opposition was staging protests just to run away from a debate as it is not ready for any discussion. As the opposition members continued the protest, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon after about 20 minutes of proceedings. (with Agency inputs)