Lohardaga: Followed by the communal scuffle on April 10, another incident of stone-pelting on the Jama Masjid was reported on Friday night, re-escalating tensions in the city. As informed by the police officials at the Senha Police station, a mob started pelting stones at people coming out of the mosque after the evening prayers. The police reached the spot as soon as the incident came to light and tried to pacify the matter. Though the issue was resolved with no severe injuries or damage and no consequent arrests so far, the incident has intensified the communal tensions that have been mounting here since the Ram Navami procession row.

After the communal violence that shook the city on April 10, on the occasion of Ram Navami, the administrative and police authorities have taken stringent measures to keep the situation under control. Taking some concrete steps, the authorities have imposed Section 144 in the entire district, while the internet services were also strictly banned for the past few days. Though the internet services have been restored now, section 144 remains intact.

Earlier on April 10, one person had died and about half a dozen were injured in a stone-pelting incident that ocurred during the Ram Navami procession in the city. People from both sides reportedly started pelting stones at each other, thus escalating the ruckus. The violence led to a stampede, injuring over six people and destroying about a dozen motorcycles and a pickup van as they were set on fire. Two houses and some shops were also set ablaze. Followed by the chaos, a heavy police force was deployed in the entire area, further leading to stringent measures in the district to avoid any such further incidents.

