Mumbai: Fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonnes per day, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

A day before, the state government banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am, and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

"Though Omicron cases are increasing rapidly, such patients are neither ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen," Tope said, speaking to reporters in Jalna.

"There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tonnes (per day)," he added. The minister did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state.

"We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing mask is very important," he added.

PTI

