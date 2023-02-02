Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): A local TDP leader sustained bullet injuries after a miscreant from YSRCP opened fire at him during the small hours on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. Police said the miscreant fired two rounds at the TDP Mandal president Bala Kotireddy.

The suspects sneaked into the local politico's house around 1 am. The injured Bala Kotireddy was rushed to the Narsaraopet Government Hospital by his family members. Telugu Desam Party leader Chadalawada Arvinda Babu visited the Kotireddy at the hospital.

Palnadu district police said that Ontipuli Venkateshwarlu of Nudurpadu of Firangipuram Mandal has been arrested in connection with the shooting of the former MPP of Rompicharla. Police identified Venkateshwarlu as an active worker in YSRCP.