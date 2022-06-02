New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday told media persons here that local staff continues to be there for maintenance and upkeep of the embassy premises in Kabul. Responding to a media query regarding the reopening of the Indian embassy in Kabul, MEA spox Arindam Bagchi said, "On our Embassy reopening... given the deteriorating situation in August 2021, we had pulled out India-based officials. Local staff continues to be there for maintenance and upkeep of the Embassy premises".

He reiterated that the historical and civilizational ties between the two nations would guide India's approach to the Afghanistani people. "Our historical and civilizational ties with Afghan people will guide what we do in Afghanistan," he said.

Ever since the Taliban take over, a team led by Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh in the Ministry of External Affairs, is currently on a visit to Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the MEA spokesperson said. He also said that during the visit, the team will meet representatives of the International Organisations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

In addition, the team is expected to visit various places where Indian programs or projects are being implemented.

It may be recalled that in response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. "In this endeavor, we have already despatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID Vaccine, and winter clothing", MEA said.

On August 15, 2020, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and since then, the law and order situation in the war-torn country has remained uptight with a shrinking economy and deteriorating security situation for people.

