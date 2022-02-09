Chandigarh: The BJP on Wednesday released its second election manifesto, the latest in a series of joint manifestoes being pushed out by the alliance consisting BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Punjab Lok Congress. It is expected to release its full manifesto in another two days.

The document was released in Chandigarh by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who is also the in-charge of Punjab BJP, Sukhdev Dhindsa of SAD Samyukta and leaders of Punjab Lok Congress, helmed by former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

As part of its electoral promises, the BJP manifesto has ensured MSP (Minimum Support Price) being provided to farmers producing fruits, vegetables, pulses and oilseeds. An annual budget of Rs 5,000 crore has been promised agriculture, in order to promote crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices.

The release says a newly elected government will waive loans for all farmers having less than five acres of land. Furthermore, one lakh acres of 'shamlat' land (vacant government land) is promised for distribution among landless farmers in the state, with the latter also being promised Rs 6,000 as financial assistance as part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Also read: Gandhi topi, blue turban, Nehru jacket missing in Punjab election

The manifesto says it will provide subsidies to farmers for the installation of solar panels and solar tubewells in order to push Punjab up to the status of a power-surplus state.

It further said that health centres would be established in every Panchayat, with round-the-clock doctors' attendance and laboratories. In the rural areas, the manifesto promised the running of busses equipped with testing facilities for early detection of illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

It also said that all consumers would be able to avail 300 free units of electricity. The villages, the release added, would be connected using optical fibre for Digital India Mission.

An annual stipend will be given to EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) and handicapped students and all girls belonging to Scheduled Caste till 10th class.

In a revamping of the state's sports facilities, the manifesto declared setting up world-class sports facilities to groom international hockey players, whereas Kabaddi would be encouraged through rural tournaments.

Resembling Haryana, a method of revised cash rewards for those participating and succeeding in international events has also been announced in the manifesto.

Gold Medal winners in Olympics/Paralympics will get Rs 6 crores each, silver medalists Rs 4 crores each, bronze medalists Rs 2.5 crores each and those participating in these events will get Rs 15 lakhs each, the release said.

With agency inputs