Lucknow: An LLB final-year student of Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University hailing from MP's Sabalgarh died by suicide here on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Komal Dwivedi, daughter of Ramkrishna Dwivedi, and the incident came to light on Saturday when the police were informed after her friends checked on her after she failed to open the door.

The police recovered the body from her room in Sahni Hostel located in Snehanagar of Krishnanagar and sent the body for post-mortem, subsequently, the kin of the deceased was informed. One of Komal's friends told police that Komal went to sleep on Friday night. When the door of her room did not open on Saturday morning, housemates assumed she must have been sleeping.

Also read: Bride collapses during garland exchange, dies on stage in Lucknow

In the evening, the police were informed after a sweeper knocked on the door but no response was received. A policeman said that they have launched a probe into the incident, however, the kin of the deceased have not lodged a complaint yet. The police did not recover a suicide note from the site, but the police enquired Komal's friends to find out the cause of the death. The police said that Komal's father told them that she was upset about the results of her backlog papers.