Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan got detained by Patna Police on Tuesday while marching towards the Raj Bhavan as part of his 'Bihar Bachao Yatra'.

The police tried to stop the march near the Dakbangla crossroad and then at the Income-tax crossroad, however, the Jamui MP continued his march with hundreds of his supporters after which police resorted to lathi-charge, fired tear gas shells, and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Chirag Paswan and his supporters were eventually detained near Hadtali Mod by the police.

After detention, Chirag attacked Nitish Kumar led Bihar government and said "if even one per cent of the police force Nitish Kumar is deploying to stop us was used against the criminals then the crime in Bihar would have been curbed". "I am the son of a lion, I am not afraid of anyone. I was following the law and marching peacefully with folded hands, but we were not allowed to meet the governor. We were stopped, this is absolutely wrong," he added.

“Nitish Kumar government has failed on all fronts, including providing employment to youths, maintaining law and order, education and health. It should be immediately suspended," Chirag said. Later in the day, Chirag's Mother Reena Paswan reached the Secretariat police station to meet his son and alleged that the current government is trying to suppress the voice of the opponents.

Read: Lalu convicted in fodder scam: Bihar Deputy CM lauds verdict