Madhepura: Three people, including an LJP block president died while many others are battling for their lives after consuming spurious liquor at Diggi village in “dry state” Bihar's Madhepura district, sources said. The local administration is yet to confirm spurious liquor as the cause of the death.

According to officials, a liquor party was held in the village falling under the Murliganj police station area on Thursday. The next day everyone's health deteriorated of which three people have died so far, an official said. The victims have been identified as Puraki Singh, 32, son of Nagendra Singh of Diggi Ward 2, LJP block president Neeraj Nishant Singh Baua and 25-year-old Sanjeev Kumar Ramani alias Gonu.

The condition of more than half a dozen people is critical as per an official. They have been identified as Sanoj Yadav, Raghu Yadav, Kundan Yadav, Deepak Singh, Vikas Kumar, Bhanu Kumar and Akhilesh Singh. All are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

In-charge of the local CHC Sanjeev Kumar said that in view of the condition of the sick people, two additional ambulances have been deployed in the village. Surprisingly, the local Murliganj police station feigned ignorance over the matter. The SHO said that so far no such information has come to his notice.

Liquor prohibition in Bihar since 2016: It is worth mentioning that the Bihar government had implemented the prohibition in 2016. The sale, drinking and manufacture of liquor was prohibited as per the law. Initially, under this law, there was a provision for attachment of property and even life imprisonment, but after the amendment in 2018, the punishment was given some relaxation.

Since the implementation of the prohibition in Bihar, according to the data of the Bihar police headquarters so far more than three lakh cases related to liquor prohibition law violations have been registered. The Excise Department and Prohibition Department had reviewed the ongoing liquor ban in Bihar in the recent past.

