New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha. Here are the excerpts from his speech:

There is positivity and hope centred. We have the opportunity to preside over the G20 summit. But now I feel that this is causing pain for some. Every reliable company is having faith and hope in India. Why is s happening? Why the other countries are looking at us with hope? This is because of the stability, strength and growth of India.

There is instability in many countries. In our neighbouring countries, there is are problems but in such a situation our country became the fifth-largest economy in the world.

There was a pandemic, there was war and the world was divided. In this condition, the way the country was handled and our country stood is glorious. There will be challenges but it is not stronger than the strength of 140 crores of people.

She said in her speech that India depended on others and is now solving the world's problems, But no one spoke on this. I felt there will be people who will speak against this but none spoke against it - they accepted it. This is glorious because a country with 140 crores accepted this.

When the President was giving her speech one big leader even insulted her. His intention against the backward section of society became clear. No one even spoke about the speech of the President.

Her presence is historic and an inspiration to millions of women and girls in the country.

President in her visionary addresses showed the path not only to us but to thousands of people in the country.