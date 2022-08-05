Dahanu: A two years and 10 months old girl Kesavi Ram Machhi from Dahanu successfully covered a 17-km trek in just eleven hours. The trek was organised by the Gadpremi trekkers group from Dahanu to Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on July 31. Out of the 62 people in the trek group, Kesavi was the youngest trekker and managed to climb the fort without anyone's help.

Anand Machhi from Vadkun Khetipada had plans to join the trek with his wife and sister, but two years old Kesavi insisted on coming along. Considering her age, everybody had doubts about her, but Kesavi surprised everyone with her determination and willpower. They started the ascent from Khandas village.

Also read: Wonder Kid: Hooghly's Vrajishnu figures in India and Asia Book of Records

Kesavi was fascinated with green trees, small waterfalls, birds, and monkeys on the way to Bhimashankar Fort. Due to Shravan Maas, there was a huge crowd of devotees to see the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga. Seeing the courage and enthusiasm of little Kesavi, they also started appreciating her.

Kesavi achieved this feat without any formal training or practice. This was her first trek and she was guided by her cousin Anand Machhi. The trek was organized by Amul Tandel, President of Gadpremi Trekkers Dahanu group which has been organising such treks since 2018.

They have so far organised such treks at 65 places in Maharashtra so far. When asked about the purpose of this trek, Tandel said that it helps in understanding the history and culture of the fort. "We carry out various social activities also such as cleaning the fort, planting trees, collecting and burning the garbage from the fort", he added.