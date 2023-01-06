Coimbatore (TN): Listing out various schemes implemented during AIADMK regime for Coimbatore, former Minister and AIADMK Whip S P Velumani on Friday demanded the DMK government to come out with the number of schemes announced for the district in the last 20 months.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the party against the hike in the prices of property tax, milk and power tariff in Tamil Nadu, Velumani said that the AIADMK government had identified bad roads and floated tenders for 500 roads, which were cancelled immediately after DMK came to power.

Projects were taken up for renovating ponds in Ukkadam and Kurichy area in the city, when he was the Minister, but the DMK government had put them on back burner, he alleged.

However, the works started only after he raised them in the Assembly, he claimed. Velumani said that there was no need to bring in new projects to the district, but only implement what AIADMK had announced during its tenure. The DMK came to power in the State in May 2021. (PTI)