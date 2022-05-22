Ananthapur: Police authorities crushed seized liquor worth Rs 22 lakh over the last three years in Anantapur 4th Town Police Station area in Andhra Pradesh.

As per officials, 72 cartons of liquor bottles were crushed under a road roller near a TV tower in the suburbs by the cops led by DSP Veera Raghava Reddy and SEB officer Venkateshwarlu under the direction of District SP Fakkirappa. The operation was carried out under the supervision of CI Zakir Hussain.

The liquor was seized by the police in the last three years in different cases.

