Patna (Bihar): A carrier of liquor bottles, Bhusan Rai, was arrested on Tuesday, at Kadam Ghat by the Patna police when he alighted from a boat with the banned goods. Rai was transporting the country-made liquor and coming from the Sambalpur riverine belt situated on the other flank of the Ganga river, police said.

SHO of the Pirbahore police station said, "We were also surprised to see the carrier adopting the new method. A square size cut had been made at the bottom of the cylinder through which liquor bottles were stuffed. The opening at the bottom of the LPG refill was bolted with a sliding rod. Around 50 liters of country-made liquor was recovered from Rai's possession." The sale, consumption, and transportation of liquor had been banned in Bihar since 2016.