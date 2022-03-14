Kishanganj (Bihar): Police in Bihar busted a group of liquor smugglers on Sunday who had allegedly kidnapped and gangraped a girl from Assam. The police arrested four people including a woman who were forcibly taking the Assamese girl to Khagaria to push her into prostitution.

The accused allegedly raped her in the car during the journey to Khagaria when Bahadurganj police of Kishanganj busted them as they were checking vehicles for liquor smugglers at LRP Chowk. According to police sources, on the basis of information against liquor smuggling, a team led by Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Dr Inamul Haque Manganu stopped a vehicle boarded by five men and two females, one of whom was crying incessantly.

As soon as police stopped the vehicle, two people including the driver fled from the spot. The other three youths, the woman and the girl were arrested. During the investigation, it was found that the woman was carrying foreign liquor beneath her clothes while nothing was recovered from the girl.

The woman told the police that to earn more money on the occasion of Holi, they planned to buy liquor from Surjapur in West Bengal and sell it in Khagaria and Navgachia. While the girl said that she was from Assam and a person from Dalkhola took her to a liquor shop in Surajpur by deceiving her.

The SP said that the three youths and the woman who were arrested also confirmed the words of the victim. The victim has been sent for medical examination. "Her statement is being recorded while the accused have been identified as Prashant Kumar of Katihar, Ankit Kumar of Khagaria, Rajesh Kumar, and Rukmani Devi of Bhagalpur," the SP said.