Bengaluru: While COVID-19, which brought economic activities to a grinding halt, hampered tax collection, Karnataka government collected a whopping Rs 26,276.83 crore taxes in excise on liquor sales in financial year 2021-22, well above the stated target during the year and over 12 percent than the previous year.

As per officials, the Excise Department's expected revenue collection was Rs 24,580 crore but it collected Rs 26,276.83 crore revenue at the end of 2021-22, Rs 1,696 crore more than the set target. The excise department had collected Rs 23,332.10 crore as revenue in 2020-21.

A total of 660 lakh boxes of Indian Made Liquor (IML) liquor were sold including 268.83 lakh boxes of beer. In 2020-21, there were 583.23 lakh box IML sales, while 237.82 lakh box beers were sold. In 2020-21, there were 583.23 lakh box Indian Made Liquor sold, including 237.82 lakh box beer.

