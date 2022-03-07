Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) hiked Liquor Prices in the state from Monday. In an official statement, TASMAC said the price hike was expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 4,396 crore in the state. With the hike, ordinary variety liquor sold in 180 ml bottles will increase by Rs 10 per bottle, while the premium and medium variety alcoholic beverages for 180 ml bottles will have a hike of Rs 20 per bottle.

The lowest price of 180 ml bottle of liquor would go up to Rs 130 while the costliest in the 750 ml segment will be Rs 2600. TASMAC, which issued these orders, markets around 232 varieties of liquor.

