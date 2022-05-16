Chapra (Bihar): As part of the crackdown on liquor mafia in Bihar, officials from the prohibition and excise department stumbled upon an illicit liquor brewing unit as well as equipment used in its manufacturing in riverine belts of the Saryu river in the Saran district of Bihar. It is stated that surveillance through drones on such liquor manufacturing units has given mafia sleepless nights. They have now shifted their locations. The liquor mafia was found brewing country-made liquor in Saryu riverine belt falling under the Avtarnagar locality in the Saran district of Bihar. They had stockpiled the equipment and material as well as 50,000 litres of semi-finished country-made alcohol in the riverine belt of the Saryu river. The equipment and semi-finished country-made liquor were seized and destroyed by police under the supervision of excise and prohibition department officials.

Besides, 200 litres of country-made liquor and around 300 kg of raw material, as well as canisters and brewing equipment were seized from the spot. In a separate raid, conducted at a posh locality of Chapra, 11 illicit liquor brewing units were destroyed. Excise superintendent Rajnesh Kumar said, "during Drone surveillance we saw some suspicious looking object in the riverine belts of the Saryu river. We then sent our team by boat to carry out raids, but mafia got the wind of our operation, and by that time they had fled from the spot. But, semi-finished illicit liquor and other equipment were seized during the raid."