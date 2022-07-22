Raipur(Chhattisgarh): During the Question Hour in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Narayan Chandel, alleged that poor-quality alcohol is being sold in the state. "People have raised objections regarding the quality of the liquor which has more water than liquor but excise officials overlooked it and just counted the money earned over the sale of liquor in the state," he alleged.

Chandel also alleged, "Even after the cases of selling of illicit liquor and diluted liquor came to the fore, those responsible were released without registering a case," he added. He also posed questions to Excise Minister and added, "complaints regarding diluted liquor had come to the fore in three districts of the state. But the government in its reply has described the number of complaints as negligible."

However, Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma refuted Chandel's allegations, Lakhma said, "In Janjgir district, a complaint was received regarding diluted liquor. An FIR was lodged against one person and the sub-inspector was removed from his post and a show cause notice was given to the district level officer of the Excise Department."

'Five cases of diluted liquor had come in Raigad district, out of which 2 cases were registered and 8 guilty officers were removed. Seven complaints of adulterated liquor were registered in Bilaspur, out of which one was found correct. FIR was lodged and 4 officers were removed," said Lakhma adding that there is no need for an investigation now.

In the meantime, the Speaker of the Assembly Dr. Charandas Mahant sought information from the minister, "how much water was being mixed in the liquor? Is there any way to test adulteration in liquor?"

"There is a lab to test for adulteration. Testing is done with hydrometer and thermometer," said Kawasi Lakhma in reply and added, "Tests detected only a little amount of water in liquor," he added.