Bengaluru: Convinced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's strong and effective appeal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Union Water Resources Ministry to decide on the allocation of water share of the respective basin states before preparing the Detailed Project Report(DPR) for the Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Palar river linking project.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on his return from Tirupati after attending the Southern Zonal Council meeting on Nov 14 at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Bommai said, "Many issues related to southern states were resolved at the meeting. The Union Home Minister, who chaired the meeting issued instructions to the Union Water Resources Ministry, especially on projects related to river linking projects. He instructed the Water Resources Ministry officials to consider Karnataka's stand to decide on the share of waters of the states before proceeding to prepare the DPR."

The Chief Minister also stated that he had urged the Union government to take appropriate measures to issue the gazette notification on Krishna Water Tribunal-A II award. "I made a strong presentation on the irrigation projects of the state at the meet."

The meeting also discussed providing necessary land for the Metro Rail project in Bengaluru. The Union Home Minister asked the states to initiate measures to avoid use of anti-biotics in fishing, quick disposal of POCSO cases and filing of charge sheet in given time frame, Bommai said.

The Mekedatu project, too, was raised, but it could not be taken up for discussion as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin did not attend the meeting. Union Water Resources Minister would be urged to remove the obstacles for the implementation of Mekedatu project. "The issue was discussed with legal experts during my recent visit to Delhi," Bommai said.

Referring to water dispute with Tamil Nadu, Bommai said, "Tamil Nadu has been indulging in politics over river water sharing. The neighboring state has been raising objections even after the Cauvery Tribunal pronounced its award. We, too, have submitted our objections against Tamil Nadu's stand. These issues should be resolved judicially."

Replying to a question on progress of Peripheral Ring Road project, the Chief Minister said that two meetings had been conducted in this regard. A few changes had been made in the proposed project. It would be finalised soon.

Also read: River linking projects get new push